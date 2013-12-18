Marks amp Spencer shares drop on stocks warning

The share price of Marks & Spencer has fallen today.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 18, 2013 1:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stocks in Marks & Spencer (M&S) have dropped today (December 18th), after UBS issued a warning over the share price of the retailer.

M&S was the largest faller on the FTSE 100 in the morning session, with shares down by almost four per cent in the first few hours of the day.

UBS stated that retailers including M&S "look to have pressed the panic button this year as subdued real disposable income, weak footfall and warmer October weather have held back full price sales".

As a result, stocks in M&S were down 3.65 per cent at 11:49 GMT, although some of the firm's losses earlier in the session had been recovered later on in the morning.

UBS said: "We think that reported like for like sales may hold up but the margin investment will be greater than originally expected with the economics of selling more volumes at a lower price not working in the retailers' favour."

Further comment on M&S was offered today by HSBC, which cut its target for the company from 550p to 530p. Stocks were today trading around the 435p mark.

Future of M&S

HSBC stated that the firm is "moving in the right direction with the right strategy for the long term … but wider sector pressure to prevail short term". The bank also revealed that it has cut its forecasts for M&S's 2014 pre-tax profit by three per cent and 2015 by eight per cent.

Earlier this week, M&S confirmed that it has appointed Alison Brittain to its board as a non-executive director and she will be taking up the position from the start of next year.

Ms Brittain, who is currently group director for the retail division of Lloyds Banking Group, will bring "significant financial and commercial experience", M&S said in a statement.

Robert Swannell, chairman of the company, said: "I am delighted to welcome Alison to the board. She brings considerable financial and consumer experience and will be an excellent addition to the board as we continue to develop and progress our strategy to become a multi-channel international retailer."

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.