Markets still trending lower Japan posts 5 7 billion trade deficit

Most regional markets were lower in early afternoon trade with the Kospi down 0.8% and Hang Seng and Nikkei down 0.6% and 0.1% respectively. The […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 25, 2011 4:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Most regional markets were lower in early afternoon trade with the Kospi down 0.8% and Hang Seng and Nikkei down 0.6% and 0.1% respectively. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped 0.4% in early Tokyo trade. More than two shares declined for every one that gained on MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index, which was on course for its lowest close since March 21.

Glencore debuted slightly lower in Hong Kong, down as much as 2.8% at one stage. In economic news, Japan posted a $5.7 billion trade deficit in April, with overseas shipments down 12.5%, the biggest drop since October 2009, while imports gained 8.9%. Exports to China were 6.8% lower, raising further doubts of consensus estimates for a return to surplus by the third quarter.

The ASX200 remains in a downturn trend, struggling to shrug off weak offshore leads despite some positive movements in commodity markets overnight. The market is to take similar leads in the weeks ahead until (and if) it hits the psychological 4500 target level where bargain hunters will no doubt see an opportunity to start buying. May is proving to be another tough month for the markets.

In corporate news semiconductor manufacturer Tokyo Electron – a rival to Applied Materials – slipped 2% while Elpida Memory shed 4.1%. Applied Materials declined in extended trading after the largest producer of chipmaking equipment said profit excluding certain costs in the current period will be 31 cents to 37 cents a share, and sales will drop 3% to 10% from the prior quarter.

Australian-listed Austal tumbled 9.7% in Sydney trading after the shipbuilder cut its full-year profit forecast, citing the ‘unprecedented strength” of the Australian dollar alongside “softness” in Europe’s ferry market. Westfield is upbeat on its assets saying sales from specialty stores grew 4.4% in March and April compared to the same period last year. The improvement was much larger in the US, up 7%. More importantly, WDC reaffirmed its earnings guidance despite significant economic headwinds.

The Dollar Index tracking the US currency against those of six trading partners climbed 0.2%. In key regional movements, the New Zealand dollar dropped 0.4% to 79.33 US cents, while South Korea’s won slid 0.2% to 1,095.55 per dollar. The American Petroleum Institute (API) said crude inventories fell 860,000 barrels for the week ended May 20, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel draw. Brent crude for July fell 65 cents to $111.88 a barrel.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.