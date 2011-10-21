Markets require a positive close today

Today could be a decider for UK and US stock indices. After seeing a week of selling, the markets lost hope of breaking to the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2011 4:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today could be a decider for UK and US stock indices. After seeing a week of selling, the markets lost hope of breaking to the upside. However with a positive open today we may see a turnaround and if a strong lose can take us above key levels then next week could be interesting.

On the UK side we would like to see today mark a positive close for the FTSE 100. Ideally closing above 5445, which has been the line in the sand for the index, would indicate that next week could take the FTSE towards the 5600 target. Yesterday’s high of 5543 will need clearance to tackle the upside levels. If at all the index breaches the lower pivot of 5340 then that would clearly suggest that we are likely to move to the downside.

The Dow Jones will require a move above 11652 to aim for 11716. Today the index getting past 11571 would help lift momentum into positive territory and then pave the way for the 11716 target. Bears may try to take the index in the late session below 11391 – 11360 to show their hand at another attempt to drag the index lower.

After making a low at 104.88 the EUR/JPY pair traded higher. Today the pair looks set to challenge the 106.50 level on the basis that the 105.00 support level is not taken out. If so, this would open the pathway for lower prices again to the 104.50 area.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.