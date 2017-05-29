Markets may not be worried about Corbyn victory

The pound had rallied into the May vs. Corbyn interviews on Monday, however, the moment Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn started talking on Monday night the pound basically ground to a halt, with GBP/USD moving a grand total of approx. 8 points throughout the evening. This interview format is far too formal to move the markets, a good head-to-head debate is what is needed to stir up some volatility, and we’re not going to get that during this election campaign.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2017 6:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pound had rallied into the May vs. Corbyn interviews on Monday, however, the moment Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn started talking on Monday night the pound basically ground to a halt, with GBP/USD moving a grand total of approx. 8 points throughout the evening. This interview format is far too formal to move the markets, a good head-to-head debate is what is needed to stir up some volatility, and we’re not going to get that during this election campaign.

Why the FX market could warm to Corbyn 

The one thing that we did learn from these interviews is that the market didn’t panic on the back of an extremely polished performance from Jeremy Corbyn that could materially boost his approval ratings. He was relaxed and came across well; even questions about his past links to terror organisations didn’t seem to derail his performance. The fact that the pound didn’t fall on the back of this could suggest that the markets aren’t that frightened of a win for Labour in 10 days’ time. Perhaps they would see it as a mini positive, and an antidote to Trump and co. on the other side of the Atlantic?

Why the FTSE 100 could be a victim of Corbyn’s success

If the polls keep narrowing in the way that they have been in the past week and a half then the markets may have to readjust to the prospect of a win for Labour. However, what Corbyn was saying on Brexit, and his more sanguine stance towards negotiations with our European neighbours, might not be that pound negative after all. Since the first sign that Labour was catching up with the Tories last week, GBP/USD has only dropped approx. 200 pips, although this is a decent move to the downside, it does not suggest that the market is panicked over Corbyn. However, due to Labour’s proposed tax rises, the FTSE 100 may not fare as well, and if it looks like Corbyn and Labour really are in contention to make it to Number 10 then we would expect to see some market jitters, although this could be concentrated mostly in the UK stock market, and not the sterling market.

Why the polls might turn back in favour of Theresa May

It is also worth digging a bit deeper into the latest voting intention polls. Although the Tory lead over Labour has narrowed sharply, the latest poll from Wednesday and Thursday last week, after the Manchester attack, saw the Tory favourability rating rise, and its unfavourability rating fall, the opposite was true for Labour. Thus, last week’s polls shock may have been a blip, and if the Conservatives can get back some momentum then this election looks like it is theirs’ for the taking. However, the strong performance from Corbyn on Monday night may boost his overall ratings and may also boost Labour. Thus, this election is still up for grabs and this week’s polls will be much more important for sterling and the FTSE 100.

Has election fatigue infiltrated the financial markets?

Overall, by the time the debate was over GBP/USD was virtually unchanged. I would guess that the polls will say that Corbyn did a better job than May, watch Tuesday’s price action to gauge whether or not the market is bothered by a Labour government. However, the general malaise in the market this evening could be a sign of election fatigue, after all, the UK has had three national votes in the last two years.

British Airways chaos could weigh on IAG

Outside of the UK election, It’s also worth watching IAG, the owner of British Airways, on Tuesday morning, as it could come under some heavy selling pressure after British Airways’ PR disaster after its computer systems crashed causing all BA flights to be grounded on Saturday. On the FX front, the dollar is also higher after Friday’s GDP upgrade for the US, at the expense of the euro, which has backed away from 1.1268 highs vs. the USD.

Related tags: UK election UK 100 Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK election articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – July 1, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 1, 2024 12:00 PM
    UK, French Elections, US Employment and PMIs: The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 28, 2024 05:46 AM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 1, 2024 07:23 AM
        Liz Truss resignation: what happens next?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 21, 2022 08:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.