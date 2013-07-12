Markets hold on to gains as FOMC confirms there will be no tapering for QE

The markets have held on to the gains that were made as a result of Ben Bernanke’s comments on Wednesday evening in which he eased […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 12, 2013 4:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

The markets have held on to the gains that were made as a result of Ben Bernanke’s comments on Wednesday evening in which he eased fears of any kind of tapering in the near future.

The FTSE is currently trading up 13 points at 6568 and Wall Street Futures are pricing up 10 points around the 15470 level. The DAX is also up 60 points, quoted at 8230.

The most notable riser of the day was Invensys who receive a takeover approach from the French company Schneider Electric. Invensys are expected to accept the offer, which values the company at £3.3bn.

On the other end of the scale, Reckit Benckiser shares have been hit by a healthcare provider in the states, dropping a version of their drugs. The euro and pound are holding on to the majority of the gains made against USD in the last several days.

However we have just had a PPI result that came out higher than expected, which may give the dollar some strength leading in to the weekend. There is one more figure of note today and that is the consumer sentiment figure from the states at 2.55pm BST.

That’s it for this week. We’ll be back with another market update on Monday.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.