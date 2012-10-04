Markets drift lower ahead of Central Bank meetings both in the UK and Europe

Oil firms exerted substantial pressure on the FTSE 100 in early trading, leading the index lower as investors wait for the Bank of England’s interest […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 4, 2012 12:20 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil firms exerted substantial pressure on the FTSE 100 in early trading, leading the index lower as investors wait for the Bank of England’s interest rate decision later this morning. Markets across Europe also headed south as eyes also looked towards the European Central Bank decision at 12.45pm. Finishing a busy day will be  minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting out later this evening.

It is widely expected that the BoE is expected to keep interest rates at 0.5% and the asset purchase pot at £375 billion. There are, however, some expectations across trading floors that an increase in Quantitative Easing and a 25-basis-point cut in the interest rate could be on the cards for November.

On mainland Europe the ECB is in a wait and see mood. It has become extremely clear in recent days and weeks that the ECB will not launch its bond buying programme until Spain requests a formal bailout. Although the markets are certain that this will happen at some point in the near future, exactly when remains a mystery as hard to read Rajoy plays his cards very close to his chest.

It is also unlikely that the ECB will make any moves with regards to interest rate cuts as further rate cuts will not achieve that much right now. With the main lending rate or refi rate in Europe at 0.75% and the deposit rate at 0%, the rates are so low that the benefits of additional cuts would be limited and could impair the functioning of the interbank lending market. If there was to be a rate cut in Europe it would be unlikely to happen until December at the earliest, by which time the ECB would know whether Spain had requested aid and analyse the impact of the downturn.

In the previous months focus was firmly on the central banks, however, recently investors have started to look past central banks and focus again on individual governments for the next steps in the debt crisis. This is very much the case with Spain at the moment where the markets are waiting for reassurance.

Finally this evening the Federal Open Market Committee minutes are on the calendar. Investors will be keenly hoping for further insight as to what the Federal Reserve would consider ‘sustainable improvement’ in the labour market which would result in the termination of the long awaited QE3. This will be of particular interest with the back drop of non- farm payrolls scheduled for release tomorrow.

A noticeable move on the markets this morning has been made by gold ahead of all these central bank reports. Gold for December delivery has gained 0.6% in early trading as it tries to break free from its recent range, taking it to $1789.5 per ounce.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.