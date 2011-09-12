Markets continue to watch for fall out in the eurozone

As markets continue to watch for fall out in the eurozone following Friday’s resignation by the ECB’s economist Stark and weekend press reports suggesting Germany […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 12, 2011 11:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As markets continue to watch for fall out in the eurozone following Friday’s resignation by the ECB’s economist Stark and weekend press reports suggesting Germany preparing for a possible Greek default.  

EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.3502 – 1.3622
Support: 1.3500
Resistance: 1.3595
Euro-dollar closed in NY at 1.3640, off traded lows of 1.3627. Euro broke under the NY lows to an initial low of 1.3580 within the first ten minutes of Asia trading. Decent demand at 1.3575 provided support and allowed for a recovery above 1.3600, but move quickly met macro supply that extended lows to 1.3550. Recovery back above 1.3600 was aided by Japanese security house demand for euro-yen, the move squeezing out some weaker spec shorts which took rate to 1.3622. Rate reversed during the Asian afternoon, the drop through 1.3550 triggering stops which provided the momentum to fill demand at 1.3530 and break the rate under 1.3500 before touching a low of 1.34949. Offers 1.3550, a break of 1.3560 to expose 1.3595/1.3600, 1.3620 and 1.3650/60. Bids 1.3495/90, 1.3465/60.
GBOUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.5793 – 1.5863
Support: 1.5820
Resistance: 1.5855
Sterling closed in NY Friday at 1.5880, off lows at 1.5845, and after rate had recovered late NY to 1.5904. Fresh pressure on the euro into early Asian trade Monday, provided added weight on cable to take rate to an early overnight session low at 1.5825 before it recovered to 1.5860. Fresh risk aversion selling, along with cross yen sales, took sterling to an extended base at 1.5820 ahead of the European open. Sterling support remains at 1.5820, stronger into 1.5780 ahead of 1.5750. Resistance 1.5855/65 ahead of 1.5900 and 1.5915/20.
GBPUSD
Gold
Range: 1,829.00 – 1,852.00
Support: 1,823.00
Resistance 1,886.00

 

Gold was a mixed bag on Friday opening at 1,870.25 and with Europe taking the metal to highs of 1,886.25. With a fall in commodity prices and some strong profit taking led a sharp fall to 1,823.35 before broad based risk aversion on the back of fears of a Greek default turned the tide for the metal, safe haven attraction quickly resurfacing. Gold bounced back 1,868.85 before closing out the week around 1,857.00. Weekend G7 meetings produced no major results and Asian trade this morning has been mixed with an early fall to 1,842 from highs of 1,863.25 before settling into a 1,843-58 range. Support is seen towards 1,823.00 and 1,793.00 with resistance now up at 1,886 and 1,908.50
.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.