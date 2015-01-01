Market predictions for 2015

January 1, 2015 10:28 AM
Read what our analysts have in focus for 2015 in the financial markets. From indices and FX to stocks and more, develop trading ideas for 2015 by reading their expert predictions.

 

Ashraf Laidi

Dangers of underestimating deflation: Ashraf explains how and why deflation will be the dominating theme of 2015, and the dangers that come from underestimating its potential impact.

Read Dangers of underestimating deflation

2015 outlook: An outlook on the forex market from the expert in global currencies, Ashraf Laidi. Includes analysis of the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the Swiss National Bank.

Read 2015 outlook

 

 

Ken Odeluga

Lloyds Banking Group – the year of the dividend: The UK’s financial services, notably banking, was a further standout sector on the weaker side of the ledger.

Read Lloyds Banking Group – the year of the dividend

The latest analysis on oil and supermarkets: An in-depth look at the challenging times ahead for the oil sector, an uncertain future for the UK supermarket giants, and a comparison between Poundland and B&M.

Read The latest analysis on oil and supermarkets

FTSE at risk of significant correction as global equities weaken: Whilst most major stock market investors were eventually gifted with a Christmas rally in 2014, it’s clear the year will not go down as one of the best for investing.

Read FTSE at risk of significant correction as global equities weaken

 

 

James Chen

Technical analysis of indices, currencies and commodities for 2015: The UK 100 spent the fourth quarter of 2014 in wild fluctuation, but what does 2015 hold for indices, currencies, and commodities?

Read Technical analysis of indices, currencies and commodities for 2015

 

 

Kelvin Wong

US stocks to watch in 2015: Kelvin picks his stocks to watch for 2015, highlighting key elements and events, and takes us through each sector of the US stock market.

Read US stocks to watch in 2015

 

