Market analyst predictions for May 2015
Our May predictions are in and this month’s segment includes forecasts on the UK 100, GBP/USD, HSBC shares and AUD/NZD. Get the latest insights from […]
Our May predictions are in and this month’s segment includes forecasts on the UK 100, GBP/USD, HSBC shares and AUD/NZD. Get the latest insights from […]
Our May predictions are in and this month’s segment includes forecasts on the UK 100, GBP/USD, HSBC shares and AUD/NZD. Get the latest insights from our global analysts – including Ashraf Laidi, James Chen and Ken Odeluga – on where they think prices will head to this month.
Is there a market you’d like to see that isn’t currently covered? Tweet us at @Cityindex and we’ll include the market you requested in next month’s feature.
|Analyst
|Market
|Bias
|1st target
|2nd target
|Ashraf Laidi
|GBP/USD
|Bullish
|$1.5370
|$1.5600
|On 7th May, Britain is at risk of seeing its first minority administration since the 1970s. There will be prolonged talks to form a government, during which the pound will experience heightened volatility. Read my full article
|Joshua Raymond
|HSBC
|Bearish
|625p
|590p
|I think the upward move is overdone, and given the fact that we are now entering the month of May, which can be typically be the start of a short term bearish move in UK stocks as investors minimise portfolios for the summer lull, HSBC shares could now be due a correction. Read my full article
|James Chen
|EUR/USD
|Bearish
|$1.0500
|$1.0200
|If the euro continues its longstanding weakness as expected and the dollar resumes its previous bullishness, EUR/USD should continue its bearish trend towards lower lows. Read my full article
|Ken Odeluga
|UK 100
|Bearish
|6860
|6750
|The FTSE remains susceptible to a correction later in May and this potential comedown will be more of a logical postscript to three consecutive monthly record highs than a reaction to any election result. Read my full article
|Kelvin Wong
|Hong Kong 40
|Bullish
|30,150
|30,500
|Intermediate-term mathematical indicators (Bollinger Bandwidth & RSI oscillator) highlights the risk of a pull-back towards 27300/26900 before further upside could be seen. Read my full article
|Kara Ordway
|AUD/NZD
|Bullish
|$1.0340
|$1.0410
|Positioning in this pair looks like it does favour more upside pressure in the coming days. Read my full article