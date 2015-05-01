Market analyst predictions for May 2015

Our May predictions are in and this month’s segment includes forecasts on the UK 100, GBP/USD, HSBC shares and AUD/NZD. Get the latest insights from […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 1, 2015 3:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Our May predictions are in and this month’s segment includes forecasts on the UK 100, GBP/USD, HSBC shares and AUD/NZD. Get the latest insights from our global analysts – including Ashraf Laidi, James Chen and Ken Odeluga – on where they think prices will head to this month.

Is there a market you’d like to see that isn’t currently covered? Tweet us at @Cityindex and we’ll include the market you requested in next month’s feature.

Analyst Market Bias 1st target 2nd target
Ashraf Laidi GBP/USD Bullish $1.5370 $1.5600
On 7th May, Britain is at risk of seeing its first minority administration since the 1970s. There will be prolonged talks to form a government, during which the pound will experience heightened volatility. Read my full article
Joshua Raymond HSBC Bearish 625p 590p
I think the upward move is overdone, and given the fact that we are now entering the month of May, which can be typically be the start of a short term bearish move in UK stocks as investors minimise portfolios for the summer lull, HSBC shares could now be due a correction. Read my full article
James Chen EUR/USD Bearish $1.0500 $1.0200
If the euro continues its longstanding weakness as expected and the dollar resumes its previous bullishness, EUR/USD should continue its bearish trend towards lower lows. Read my full article
Ken Odeluga UK 100 Bearish 6860 6750
The FTSE remains susceptible to a correction later in May and this potential comedown will be more of a logical postscript to three consecutive monthly record highs than a reaction to any election result. Read my full article
Kelvin Wong Hong Kong 40 Bullish 30,150 30,500
Intermediate-term mathematical indicators (Bollinger Bandwidth & RSI oscillator) highlights the risk of a pull-back towards 27300/26900 before further upside could be seen. Read my full article
Kara Ordway AUD/NZD Bullish $1.0340 $1.0410
Positioning in this pair looks like it does favour more upside pressure in the coming days. Read my full article
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.