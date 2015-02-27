Market analyst predictions for March 2015

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 27, 2015 12:32 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Are you considering trading GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, Sainsbury’s shares or the US SP 500 index this month? Get the latest insights from our global analysts – including Ken Odeluga, Joshua Raymond and Kelvin Wong – on where they think prices will head to in March.

Analyst Market Bias 1st target 2nd target
Ashraf Laidi GBP/USD Bullish $1.5580 $1.5685
After my bullish call on GBP/USD in February, I’m sticking with my forecast for more advances for this currency pair due to a constructive combination of both technical and fundamental dynamics. Read my full article
Joshua Raymond EUR/GBP Bearish £0.7255 £0.7180
The last eight weeks have seen the currency pair finish lower on the week seven times and it could be dangerous to trade against the definitive medium term trend. Read my full article
James Chen EUR/USD Bearish $1.1100 $1.0800
The inverse USD-gold relation continues to be challenged. Read my full article
Ken Odeluga Sainsbury’s Bullish 274p 285p
I believe Sainsbury’s short-sellers may face the typical risk of a ‘short squeeze’ within the next month. Read my full article
Kelvin Wong US SP 500 Bearish 1980 1920
The multi-month uptrend for the S&P 500 is coming close to a key resistance at 2140/2170 and current technical elements are advocating for a potential decline. Read my full article
Kara Ordway GBP/CAD Bullish 1.9380 1.9470
US dollar pairs currently look crowded. EUR/USD still holds a significant number of speculative shorts and AUD/USD has plenty of bad news already priced in at this point. I like GBP/CAD higher as a disguised and less crowded USD play. Read my full article
