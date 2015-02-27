Market analyst predictions for March 2015
Are you considering trading GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, Sainsbury’s shares or the US SP 500 index this month? Get the latest insights from our global analysts – including Ken Odeluga, Joshua Raymond and Kelvin Wong – on where they think prices will head to in March.
Is there a market you’d like to see that isn’t currently covered? Tweet us at @Cityindex and we’ll include the market you requested in next month’s feature.
|Analyst
|Market
|Bias
|1st target
|2nd target
|Ashraf Laidi
|GBP/USD
|Bullish
|$1.5580
|$1.5685
|After my bullish call on GBP/USD in February, I’m sticking with my forecast for more advances for this currency pair due to a constructive combination of both technical and fundamental dynamics. Read my full article
|Joshua Raymond
|EUR/GBP
|Bearish
|£0.7255
|£0.7180
|The last eight weeks have seen the currency pair finish lower on the week seven times and it could be dangerous to trade against the definitive medium term trend. Read my full article
|James Chen
|EUR/USD
|Bearish
|$1.1100
|$1.0800
|The inverse USD-gold relation continues to be challenged. Read my full article
|Ken Odeluga
|Sainsbury’s
|Bullish
|274p
|285p
|I believe Sainsbury’s short-sellers may face the typical risk of a ‘short squeeze’ within the next month. Read my full article
|Kelvin Wong
|US SP 500
|Bearish
|1980
|1920
|The multi-month uptrend for the S&P 500 is coming close to a key resistance at 2140/2170 and current technical elements are advocating for a potential decline. Read my full article
|Kara Ordway
|GBP/CAD
|Bullish
|1.9380
|1.9470
|US dollar pairs currently look crowded. EUR/USD still holds a significant number of speculative shorts and AUD/USD has plenty of bad news already priced in at this point. I like GBP/CAD higher as a disguised and less crowded USD play. Read my full article