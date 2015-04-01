Market analyst predictions for April 2015

April 1, 2015 12:48 PM
Our April predictions are in and this month’s segment includes forecasts on the UK 100, GBP/JPY and Japan 225. Get the latest insights from our global analysts – including Ashraf Laidi, James Chen and Kara Ordway – on where they think prices will head to in April.

Is there a market you’d like to see that isn’t currently covered? Tweet us at @Cityindex and we’ll include the market you requested in next month’s feature.

Analyst Market Bias 1st target 2nd target
Ashraf Laidi GBP/JPY Bearish Y176.60 Y174.80
GBP traders will witness increasing volatility in April as the major political parties start their six-week campaigns ahead of the election. Uncertainty will be the name of the game, at the expense of the pound. Read my full article
Joshua Raymond EUR/JPY Bearish Y127.00 Y125.50
I can find both technical and fundamental factors that convince me this pair could continue to trade to the downside. Read my full article
James Chen EUR/USD Bearish $1.0500 $1.0200
EUR/USD spent the first half of March in a virtually unrelenting free-fall, extending its deeply entrenched bearish trend further. Read my full article
Ken Odeluga UK 100 Bullish 7065
After the excitement of breaking the 7,000 barrier, it ought to be no surprise that the market needs a rest, but the FTSE still has a spring in its step. Read my full article
Kelvin Wong Japan 225 Bullish 20,080 20,440
As long as the monthly pivotal support level holds, the Japan 225 index is likely to see further potential upside movement. Read my full article
Kara Ordway AUD/USD Bearish $0.7620 $0.7550
The biggest event risk on the calendar for this month will once again be the RBA rate decision. Read my full article
Economic Calendar

