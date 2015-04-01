Market analyst predictions for April 2015
Our April predictions are in and this month’s segment includes forecasts on the UK 100, GBP/JPY and Japan 225. Get the latest insights from our […]
Our April predictions are in and this month’s segment includes forecasts on the UK 100, GBP/JPY and Japan 225. Get the latest insights from our […]
Our April predictions are in and this month’s segment includes forecasts on the UK 100, GBP/JPY and Japan 225. Get the latest insights from our global analysts – including Ashraf Laidi, James Chen and Kara Ordway – on where they think prices will head to in April.
Is there a market you’d like to see that isn’t currently covered? Tweet us at @Cityindex and we’ll include the market you requested in next month’s feature.
|Analyst
|Market
|Bias
|1st target
|2nd target
|Ashraf Laidi
|GBP/JPY
|Bearish
|Y176.60
|Y174.80
|GBP traders will witness increasing volatility in April as the major political parties start their six-week campaigns ahead of the election. Uncertainty will be the name of the game, at the expense of the pound. Read my full article
|Joshua Raymond
|EUR/JPY
|Bearish
|Y127.00
|Y125.50
|I can find both technical and fundamental factors that convince me this pair could continue to trade to the downside. Read my full article
|James Chen
|EUR/USD
|Bearish
|$1.0500
|$1.0200
|EUR/USD spent the first half of March in a virtually unrelenting free-fall, extending its deeply entrenched bearish trend further. Read my full article
|Ken Odeluga
|UK 100
|Bullish
|7065
|After the excitement of breaking the 7,000 barrier, it ought to be no surprise that the market needs a rest, but the FTSE still has a spring in its step. Read my full article
|Kelvin Wong
|Japan 225
|Bullish
|20,080
|20,440
|As long as the monthly pivotal support level holds, the Japan 225 index is likely to see further potential upside movement. Read my full article
|Kara Ordway
|AUD/USD
|Bearish
|$0.7620
|$0.7550
|The biggest event risk on the calendar for this month will once again be the RBA rate decision. Read my full article