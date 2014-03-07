Mario what deflation threat

The euro is in striking distance of the December 2013 high of 1.3893 following the break of the six-year trend line at 1.3830 as ECB […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 7, 2014 10:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro is in striking distance of the December 2013 high of 1.3893 following the break of the six-year trend line at 1.3830 as ECB president Mario Draghi disappointed the euro bears with an extremely upbeat press conference following no change in policy from the ECB.

The markets were surprised at the positive ECB staff projections for GDP and inflation and, with the next projections now not available until June, the market is pricing out any immediate easing.

The press conference was far more hawkish than anyone had predicted as super Mario dismissed that the EU was in a similar deflationary period to that of Japan as he called the Eurozone “an island of stability”.

RBA Governor, Glen Stevens, testifying to a parliamentary subcommittee failed to turn the stronger AUD despite his acknowledgement that wage growth had slowed and unemployment will edge higher. He also added that “AUD over 0.9000 is higher than RBA’s assessment”.

The US jobs report will be the focus today after two disappointing numbers for December (+75k) and January (+113k) and a below consensus reading from this month’s ADP (+139k versus +155k consensus).

The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 6.6%; while the consensus for the headline NFP is +149k with the lower reading likely to be explained by continued bad weather.

The Ukraine crisis remains fragile despite no military confrontation. Russian forces continue to occupy the Crimea and there are lots of intercontinental phone calls between world leaders reminding each other of each sides’ point of view. This story is certainly not over yet.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3825-1.3780-1.3705 | Resistance 1.3900-1.3935-1.4000

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.40-102.10-101.65  | Resistance 103.30-103.50-104.00

 



GBP/USD

Supports  1.6700-1.6640-1.6610 | Resistance 1.6770-1.6820-1.6880

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.