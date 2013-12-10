Major airlines confirm merger

American Airlines and US Airways have announced that they have created the world's largest airline after completing their merger.

AMR Corporation, which is the parent company of American Airlines, has come out of bankruptcy and stocks in the new company have made their debut on the Nasdaq exchange under the stock symbol AAL.

New boss Doug Parker, who was previously the head of US Airways, stated that communities around the world have been waiting for the arrival of "the new American".

"We are taking the best of both US Airways and American Airlines to create a formidable competitor, better positioned to deliver for all of our stakeholders," he said.

Nexa Capital's Ray Neidl told the BBC that the public is going to benefit from a financially strong industry, with just three remaining major carriers – United, Delta, and American.

More than 100,000 people will be employed by the new company, which will run routes to over 330 destinations in more than 50 countries.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index