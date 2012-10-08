Macau gaming numbers highlight positive regional trend

We tend to cast an eye over the official Macau gaming numbers released monthly, not because they are the best indicator of the mainland Chinese […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2012 7:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

We tend to cast an eye over the official Macau gaming numbers released monthly, not because they are the best indicator of the mainland Chinese economy but they are worthy enough to add to the mix of official data which is reported monthly. Macau’s numbers usually correlate well with the overall sentiment in the market and that flows through to risk appetite in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney stock exchanges. Last month’s numbers are important because they show an ongoing improvement from a very low growth rate booked in July. The chart below highlights the trend improvement.

Source: Gaming inspection and coordination bureau of Macau

September’s +12.3% improvement was actually below market estimates when adjusting for distortions from the Chinese Golden Week Holiday. The headlines read disappointment, but when put into perspective, City Index doesn’t share that type of negative view. The number in isolation is a very strong rate of growth in gross gaming when compared to what was already a very good number last year. So far this year, gross gaming revenues are 14.9% higher despite the slowdown in the mainland economy.

Hong Kong listed Sands China owns The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and the Plaza Macao which features the Four Seasons Hotel Macao and the Plaza Casino – an impressive portfolio of gaming exposures. Its shares (1928.HK) have risen 17.5% over the past three months, 27% year to date and 85% over the past year in Hong Kong. The returns show that despite all the negative press around the Chinese slowdown, trading opportunities are apparent. Sands China’s returns compare with the Hang Seng index adding around 14% year to date but almost unchanged on a quarterly and monthly basis.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.