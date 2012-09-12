Luxury fashion takes a hit

Luxury goods provider Burberry Group shocked the market last night with its earnings estimates, sending shares down by more than 20%. It is an important […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 12, 2012 8:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Luxury goods provider Burberry Group shocked the market last night with its earnings estimates, sending shares down by more than 20%. It is an important point in reference to Asian markets which many international brands rely upon for growth, particularly out of China. Burberry – known for the classic trench coats and check patterns – expects its pre-tax earnings to be in the lower end of prior guidance, but this still implies an earnings number in excess of GBP400m.

The news spread across the Asian markets with the Hang Seng Cyclical Consumer Goods & Services industry sector down by around 0.9% in today’s early afternoon trading.  Sands China and Li & Fung lead the names lower, while Esprit Holdings managed to book a modest 0.5% gain. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton managed to book a 1% rise also in France overnight, but the group is much  more diversified than Burberry, so a direct comparison – even though leveraged to the luxury space – isn’t necessarily fair.

This brings us to the Australian market. Three key listed fashion retailers will report their earnings over the next few weeks – Myer, David Jones and Premier Investments, which is one of the largest specialty retail owners in the country. Department store Myer is expected to book a fall in earnings in the order of 15% – that is the official prior guided figure.

This assumes earnings in the second half of 2012 come in at around $51m compared to $54m in the prior corresponding year, a decline of around 5.5%. We’ll have to wait and see what Myer reports, but there will be a vigorous discussion no doubt over the next few weeks about the ability of Australian retailers to navigate the market challenges and their current market prices versus valuations. David Jones was recently subject to a suspicious takeover approach which did not eventuate; it too needs to counter a weak earnings number with a plan to ride out the very touch retail market.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.