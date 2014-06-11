Lufthansa shares dive on profit warning

The German airline’s share price plummeted following the profit warning.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2014 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of German airline Lufthansa collapsed today (June 11th) after the company issued a profit warning to investors.

It was revealed by the airline that its profit targets for the next two years are going to be missed and this led to heavy losses for the firm's stocks.

Operating profits of around one billion euros (£806 million) are now being forecast by the company for this year, which is a considerable drop on the previous estimated given of 1.3 billion to 1.5 billion euros.

Lufthansa also stated that its 2015 earnings target has now been cut to two billion euros from 2.65 billion euros, with a three-day pilot strike in April blamed for the loss of 60 million euros.

Revenue risks

Chief financial officer Simone Menne said: "The revenue risks mentioned when we presented the quarterly figures in early May have unfortunately materialised.

"We will therefore noticeably reduce our capacities during the winter timetable period. We are achieving a sustainable reduction of our unit costs and now aim to stabilise the revenue trends, in order to counteract an ever intensifying competitive situation."

Lufthansa blamed currency restrictions in Venezuela that prevented airlines from repatriating revenues from ticket sales for a further 60 million euros loss in its latest financial results. Ms Menne also pointed out that more seats are being offered by rival airlines and this has had a major impact on Lufthansa's financial situation in the last few months.

Shares in the airline fell heavily throughout the day despite a mini-revival in the morning session, but by 14:25 BST, they were over 14 per cent down compared to the start of the day. Almost three points have been wiped off the share price of the company, although stocks remain a considerable distance above the firm's 52-week low for its stocks. Shares are currently trading at around the 17.03 mark, but they have fallen to as low as 12.54 in the last year.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.