Low inflation boosts UK economic growth

An EY Item Club report predicts a 2.8 per cent increase in the UK’s economy.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2015 11:26 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK's economy is set to enjoy growth over the coming year, according to a new report.

EY Item Club noted that the economy will expand by 2.8 per cent towards the close of the year. It highlighted low inflation and stronger eurozone growth as being two key factors behind this positive performance. The former has complimented the benefits of higher employment and low oil prices which have both provided stimulus for the UK economy.

It is not all plain sailing, however, as the Item Club warned of potential changes due to the ongoing problem in Greece. The future of the country's debt is still in limbo following the anti-austerity party Syriza being voted in during the last general election. There was quiet confidence that the financial markets were prepared for any further issues.

Going forward, the Item Club forecasts a three per cent growth for 2016, up from the previous estimate of 2.9 per cent. There could be yet more upheaval as Britons go to the polls on May 7th to vote for the next government.

Paul Spencer, chief economic adviser at Item Club, said: "The economy is taking the general election in its stride as 'noflation' trumps politics. The eurozone recovery is bedding in and completes the positive UK growth picture that we anticipate for 2015 and 2016.

"This is a mirror image of what we saw in 2010/12, when unemployment and inflation were high and Europe was in the doldrums."

Dead heat in the polls

The election has been ramping up in recent weeks as the polling day edges ever closer. The latest BBC Poll of Polls, taken on April 19th, showed the Conservatives and Labour to be neck-and-neck with 34 per cent each, while UKIP sat in third with 12 per cent.

It has fuelled the notion of another hung parliament going on for the next five years.

