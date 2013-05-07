Lord Lawson UK should leave EU

Former chancellor of the exchequer Lord Lawson has indicated he will vote in favour of the UK leaving the European Union (EU).

The Conservative Party has promised a referendum on Europe if it wins the next general election and Lord Lawson stated he will vote for the UK to leave the EU.

Writing in the Times, he argued prime minister David Cameron is going to be unsuccessful in his negotiations to have powers returned to the UK from Europe, as this would lead to other member states deciding to make the same demands.

"The heart of the matter is that the very nature of the EU and of this country's relationship with it, has fundamentally changed after the coming into being of the European monetary union and the creation of the eurozone," said Lord Lawson.

Europe continues to be a divisive issue among Britons and at the local elections last week anti-Europe party UKIP – led by Nigel Farage – enjoyed major success.

Lord Lawson added that wanting to leave the EU does not mean that he is against Europe.

