Loonie Caught Between BoC amp Government

Just as the Canadian dollar was suffering losses from Canada’s rejection of Malaysian-owned Petronas’ takeover bid of Progress Energy Resources, the currency gets a sudden […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 23, 2012 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Just as the Canadian dollar was suffering losses from Canada’s rejection of Malaysian-owned Petronas’ takeover bid of Progress Energy Resources, the currency gets a sudden lift from today’s Bank of Canada’s policy statement indicating: “some modest withdrawal of monetary policy stimulus will likely be required.

Knee-jerk reactions to central bank statements are typical and the reaction to the above statement was premature. While the reference to withdrawing stimulus was present in earlier policy statements, the new addition was a reference to “imbalances in the household sector” as impacting the timing of rate hikes.

There shall likely remain three obstacles to this much-talked about Canadian tightening: i) record high household debts; and ii) restrained exports by the CAD’s “persistent strength”; and iii) cautiousness with US demand. Said differently, these factors are considered a more lasting negative for the currency than  a positive.

Factoring the Canadian government’s Friday announcement to reject the C$5.2 bn takeover bid of Progress Energy Resources from Malaysia’s Petronas, and the probability that Chinese CNOOC’s C$15.1 billion bid for Canada’s Nexen will also be rejected, the prospects for the loonie may not be kind from an M&A perspective. The current government has already blocked the 2010 acquisition attempt of Potash Corp by Asutralia’s BHP Billiton.

As the current risk-off episode broadens into the rest of the month, FX traders are already reconsidering their CAD longs, which were built on the rationale that Canada benefits the most from QE3. US crude oil is already breaking below its 200-week MA for the first time in 3 months, while Brent may have further downside towards 106.30 (100-DMA) from the current 107.78.

EUR/CAD remains our preferred anti-CAD play based on improving EUR-sentiment and the anticipated deal for Spain as well as Greece. Although EUR/CAD is struggling to regain in the 1.30 figure, we expect 1.32 to be reached in later November with support remaining steady at 1.2550.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.