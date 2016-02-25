LLoyds Bank 8217 s ha 8217 penny special buys some time

Lloyds Bank’s share surge of as much as 13% after a surprise bonus pay-out shows the lender’s implicit pitch to investors has hit the mark. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 25, 2016 3:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Lloyds Bank’s share surge of as much as 13% after a surprise bonus pay-out shows the lender’s implicit pitch to investors has hit the mark.

 

The return of investor confidence is a privilege which no corporate can take lightly, especially ultra-regulated and liability prone British banks.

A strong outcome on the hypersensitive issue of PPI provisions helped.

That combined with the 0.5p extra dividend ensured shareholders wasted no time, especially after the stock’s almost 40% loss from June peak-to-February trough.

We agree with Lloyds’ top brass that the bonus is both strictly in-line with “progressive and sustainable” policy, and reflective of “strategic and financial progress”.

(In other words routine, but also symbolic.)

But the ‘special’ also seems aimed at securing longer-term good will, because further significant ‘strategic and financial progress’ would be the optimistic case for the long term.

The bonus ha’penny also buys LBG some time for stated dividend policy to get anywhere near 50% of sustainable earnings.

 

We see two main reasons why that horizon is likely to be elusive.

 

 

 

Persistent Provisioning Instances

  • Even if we take Lloyds at its word that its £2.1bn PPI set-aside in Q4 will suffice to cover even a 25% rise in claims before the FCA’s planned deadline of “at least spring 2018”, the watchdog has left wiggle room.

“The proposed rules and guidance on PPI complaints would not apply to complaints about any other financial products or services, even where these are, or connected to, credit agreements” stated the FCA in October.

Legal experts suggest increasing scope for consumer and corporate private prosecutions of banks, alleging mis-selling of non-PPI products like packaged accounts, swaps, and more.

 

 

Flying low

  • Lloyds, like other lenders, faces more years of low interest rates, amid an edgy operating environment.

Net interest margins (NIM) rose 0.23 percentage points to 2.63% in 2015, with guidance for just 0.7 points more in 2016.

That’s conservative, but also credible.

Reported return on equity halved to 1.5%, whilst the bank said weak rates and unpredictable markets forced it delay key targets.

Return on required equity won’t hit 13.5%-15% before 2018 now, instead of 2017 before.

Cost/income at 45% must wait till after 2019, instead of after 2017.

Weak margins, in turn, undermine sustainable growth goals. ‘Real’ (vs. ‘underlying’) bottom line earnings were just £956m.

Better than forecast but undoubtedly buffed by one-offs, and still 36% lower than FY 2014.

 

 

 

We expect questionable growth prospects and regulatory icebergs to cap Lloyds Banking Group stock for years.

However given that the shares are now in proximity to the popularly held view of the government’s target (74p) a return to its long-term average of around 80p in the nearer term is conceivable.

Thursday’s demand has lifted LLOY back above likely strong support at 68.66p.

Also above the 50-day moving average (MA)—the first MA to surmount before prospects of further gains can be taken seriously—and the first time the shares have had such poise since October.

In the event of a near-term pause—probably between 72.47p and confirmed resistance at 75.5p—68.66p can be expected to hold, before 67.3p might be needed.

 

DAILY CHART

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP DAILY POST FY RESULTS 25TH FEB 2015_1534_resize

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.