Liverpool FC reports pre tax profit

Liverpool FC has reported its first profit in seven years.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 3, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Liverpool FC is operating at a profit, the club has confirmed.

The Merseyside team announced a pre-tax of £0.9 million in the year to May 31st 2014. It is the first time Liverpool has entered the black in seven years and is a stark contrast to the £49.8 million loss recorded a year earlier. Revenue was up by 19 per cent to £255.6 million while there was a five per cent rise in its commercial activity to £103.8 million as it secured a raft of new sponsorship deals.

One of the driving forces behind Liverpool's ability to return to profit is the Premier League's recent bumper TV deal. Between 2013 and 2016, broadcasters will pay a combined £3.018 billion to screen top flight football. In the three years after, the figure will go up to £5.136 billion; an increase of 71 per cent.

Sky has been the main benefactor of the latest deal, paying £4.2 billion for five of the seven TV packages while BT picked up the other two for £960 million. This huge surge in revenue has allowed a number of top flight clubs to improve their financial performance.

Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre said: "We continue to make good financial progress. Although these results are nearly 12 months old, they demonstrate that the transitional period we've been through over the past four years have stabilised the club and provided a platform for growth."

Avoided FFP fine

Liverpool was recently cleared of a breach of financial fair play (FFP) by UEFA. The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) confirmed that the Merseyside club, along with Czech team Sparta Prague, had satisfied to meet the FFP requirements and would not face any further investigation.

Mr Ayre described the review by the CFCB had been a "difficult" time for the club but was pleased it had been resolved.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.