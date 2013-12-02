Lidl to double UK stores

Lidl has confirmed it wants to make the most of its recent strong performance in the UK by doubling the number of stores it has open in the country.

Ronny Gottschlich, UK managing director of the company, revealed that the firm eventually wants to have around 1,500 shops in the UK.

This would be more than double the current number of 600 and Mr Gottschlich told the Telegraph that Lidl is now seen as a supermarket to rival the big names such as Tesco and Asda.

"We are now a supermarket. We offer the best quality for the least," he said.

New Lidl customers were described by Mr Gottschlich as "Maidstone Mums" and he explained they are no longer afraid of being spotted in one of the company's stores.

Lidl – which is owned by the German company Schwarz Group – has seen its popularity soar in the UK in the last few years as household budgets have been tightened.

Fellow budget European supermarket Aldi has also been performing well in recent times.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index