LG cancels events after 20 injured in promo stunt

LG has cancelled promotional events after an incident in Seoul led to 20 people being injured.

The smartphone manufacturer was launching its new G2 device in the city and released 100 helium balloons, which each had a smartphone voucher attached to them.

But the event backfired after some attendees brought knives and BB guns to try to get to the vouchers first. LG has now cancelled subsequent promo events over safety fears.

LG has also stated that it will cover the medical bills of those who were taken to hospital for treatment as a result of the injuries sustained at the phone's launch.

One TV channel in Korea dubbed the scrum "World War G" and spliced footage of the incident over scenes from the recent zombie apocalypse film World War Z, which starred Brad Pitt.

LG's share price has fallen today (August 13th) in the wake of the promo event in Seoul.

Its share price ended the day 0.72 per cent lower than at the start of the session.

