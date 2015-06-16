Leadership switches at Fox and Twitter lead the day s company news

Wall Street stocks rebounded, while Twitter’s CEO quits.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2015 5:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

​Market news

On Wall Street overnight, stocks rebounded on strong retail sales in the US. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.97 points, or 0.22 percent, to 18,039.3, the S&P 500 gained 3.66 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,108.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.82 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,082.51.

Asia-Pacific markets had a mixed day with the Hang Seng climbing 1.39 ​per cent​​ ​to 27,280.54, the Shanghai Composite up 0.87​ per cent​ to 20,407.08 and the Nikkei etched up slightly to 20,407.8 up 0.1​2 per cenrt​. The STI closed flat at 3,352.21, 4.54 points or 0.14​ per cent up. While the ASX 200 finished 11.4 points lower at 5,545.25 on market worries about Greek default and a possible exit from the eurozone and South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.22​ per cent​ to close at 2,052.17.

Economic news
The US Labor Department released its weekly numbers of new claims for unemployment benefits which held below 300,000 for a 14th week rising 2,000 to 279,000 in the week ended June 6, but remained consistent with a firming labour market according to reports by CNBC. Analysts are also anticipating the Fed’s policy meeting next week, where a decision could be forthcoming on the timing of interest rate rises.

Company news

In company news, Twitter announced that CEO Dick Costolo is stepping down to be replaced on an interim basis by co-founder Jack Dorsey on 1 July, with an executive search underway. The market responded positively with Twitter’s share price up 4.41​ per cent to $37.42 in after-hours trading.

The market was also abuzz with succession planning speculation at News Corp with signals that 84​-​year​-​old tycoon Rupert Murdoch will soon step down and handover to his sons. Speculation was rife that James Murdoch is to take over 21st Century Fox films with older son Lachlan expected to become co-chairman of the group.

Currency

The yen eased up after three days of gains including a spike on Wednesday following commentary from the Japanese central bank governor, which stated further declines in the currency were “unlikely”.

The US Dollar rose slightly, despite expectations this would move higher on the back of the strong retail sales announced on Wednesday.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.