Lastminute com purchased in 76m deal

Swiss travel firm Bravofly Rumbo has purchased Lastminute.com.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 17, 2014 10:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Online travel booking service Lastminute.com has been sold to a Swiss travel firm in a $120 million (£76 million) deal.

Bravofly Rumbo purchased the company from US tech firm Sabre Holdings which has owned Lastminute.com in 2005. Back then the booking service was valued at £577 million, down from the £768 million when it floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2000. Now its value has fallen further with the Swiss company able to purchase the site at a knockdown price.

Despite reaching a peak valuation, within just weeks of floating on the stock exchange, the company saw a dip in prices. Shares dropped below the initial floatation price and it took the firm three years to make a pre-tax profit.

Founded by Martha Lane Fox and Brent Hoberman in October 1998, Lastminute.com came to prominence during the dot.com boom of the early 2000s. It allowed customers to book low cost holidays with only a few weeks' notice and was one of the first companies that promoted booking breaks over the internet as opposed to using a travel agent.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bravofly Rumbo will take over all of Lastminute'com's global operations in nations such as the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy. Sabre stated that the acceptance of the offer is subject to completing employee information and consultation processes. Officials are expecting the deal to be completed in the first quarter of 2015.

Fabio Cannavale, chairman of Bravofly Rumbo Group, said: "Lastminute.com is the perfect fit for Bravofly Rumbo Group. Its business complements and expands our offering in Europe and, with its strong presence in the hotel and vacation sector, diversifies our product revenue streams."

The Bravofly Rumbo head heralded the "iconic brand" that Lastminute.com has and believes it is recognised by over 90 per cent of European consumers.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.