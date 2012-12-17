Last full week of trading before Christmas

- European markets were seen to open mostly flat as it’s the last full week of trading before Christmas, markets were expected to stay in a tight range but vulnerable to sharp moves over uncertainty on US budget talks.

- The FTSE opened steady at 5916 with little corporate news to push in direction, impact from a trading statement from Aggreko today, saying it has maintained its full year guidance in a pre-close trading update but gave a negative outlook for next year which dragged the index lower, its performance will be apparently weaker compared to 2012 as the London Olympic contract was just a one off.

- The company has stated that group revenues are expected to rise by 13% to £1.6bn in 2012.

- European equities are trading flat to slightly higher this morning on news that japan liberal Democratic party has won victory and the US republicans indicating that they might be willing to talk about tax increases.

- The fiscal cliff has been dominating market sentiment over the past month as law makers continue to go back and forth in discussions and indecision for investors remains.

