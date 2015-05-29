Lamborghini confirms launch of SUV

The new sports utility vehicle will be be manufactured in Italy.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Lamborghini has confirmed that its new sports utility vehicle (SUV) will be produced at the Sant'agata Bolognese plant in Italy.

It is hoped that the new model, which is expected to enter the market in 2018, will see the same level of success as Porsche did for its luxury four-by-four.

The car manufacturer has targeted volumes of around 3,000 vehicles a year – this will more than double the Italian brand's current delivery numbers, which stand at 2,530.

When it hits the market, the new car is expected to cost €180,000. The company says its main target audience will be fans of all-wheel-drive vehicles in the US, China, the Middle East, the UK, Germany and Russia.

Lamborghini also says it's looking to expand its customer base, with the new vehicle being a more family-friendly option than its current selection of sports cars.

Ian Fletcher, analyst at IHS Automotive believes the new model could bring a new set of customers to the brand reports Reuters.

"New customers may find the dramatic styling of Lamborghini products appealing, but find its typical sports cars restrictive," he said.

"If it is a success, the SUV could be a catalyst to Lamborghini broadening its portfolio further," he added.

A new era

Currently, the car specialist only offers two models – the Aventador and the Huracan - both are sports cars.

"The introduction of a third model [...] signifies for us the beginning of a new era," explained chief executive Stephen Winkelmann.

On Wednesday (May 27th), Mr Winkelmann and Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi met in Rome to sign a letter of intent on the matter.

Lamborghini says it will hire 500 new employees – that's nearly double the physical size of its plant in Emilia Romagna. The company has also said it will invest hundreds of millions of euros in the project over the lifecycle of the vehicle.

"The investment [...] is at €700 million to €800 million, close to a billion," the prime minister said at the signing ceremony.

Lamborghini is owned by Audi and is part of the Volkswagon Grooup. On Thursday (May 28th), Audi's share price finished at 745.45, down 0.11 per cent.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.