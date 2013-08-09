KPN bid launched by America Movil

America Movil has launched a bid for KPN.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 9, 2013 5:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

America Movil has confirmed it has made an offer for the 70 per cent it does not currently own of the Dutch telecoms firm KPN.

The bid comes just a short time after last month's offer from Telefonica for KPN's German arm E-Plus, reports BBC News.

E-Plus currently has a 15 per cent stake in the German mobile market and the original offer had won the approval of the KPN management.

America Movil, which is the largest mobile phone operator in Latin America and is owned by the world's richest man Carlos Slim, has offered 2.40 euros-a-share.

The bid is 20 per cent above Thursday's (August 8th's) closing share price for KPN.

America Movil said in a statement: "The offer price shall be reduced by the per share amount of any dividends or other distributions paid or declared by Koninklijke KPN NV following the date hereof and prior to the settlement of the offer."

The share price of KPN has risen by more than 16 per cent in the wake of the offer being revealed by America Movil.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.