Kiwi 8217 s Levitation How High

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to leave rates unchanged today at 2.50%. The central bank faces the task of having to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 24, 2013 12:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to leave rates unchanged today at 2.50%. The central bank faces the task of having to contain a soaring currency and overheating housing demand. Failure to addressing the latter may continue underpinning the Kiwi and even resurrect anticipations of higher interest rates.

The Kiwi is the least underperforming commodity currency so far this year, losing 3.5% against the US dollar, less than the losses in CAD and AUD. Does that mean the Kiwi is the most likely to recover, or does it have the greater downside?

New Zealand is the world’s biggest exporter of dairy commodities, accounting for about 1/3 of international daily dairy trade. The Kiwi’s trade-weighted index is just 5% under its record highs attained in April, while the UN’s World’s Dairy Price Index is 7% below its record high, also attained in April. Meanwhile, the USDA’s Weekly Dairy milk price index remains at an all time high of $1.79 per pound, +13% year-to-date and +56% from the lows of June 2012.  With all agricultural prices down for the year—except for soybeans–it may be a matter of time before dairy prices join in.

Tensions in China’s banking sector, rumblings about the extent of the nation’s slowdown and the inevitable start of tapering by the Federal Reserve will carry negative implications onto the high carry currencies—beyond Australia.

The New Zealand dollar is an attractive candidate for the shorts, despite its 5-year highs against the Aussie. Many traders who have heralded the crash in the Kiwi have been stopped out or margined out. The charts below indicate further modest upside for the Kiwi, with a probable peak nearing $0.82, coinciding with the 55-WMA and the top of the 4-month channel. But beyond this summer, traders ought to heed the risk for deepening weakness towards 0.7770 (200-WMA), followed by the next support at 0.7400.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.