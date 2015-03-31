Kingfisher shares leap on big refurb

News of a sweeping revamp of Kingfisher Plc., that’s trickled out over the last few days, continues to win applause, lifting the stock as much […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 31, 2015 12:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

News of a sweeping revamp of Kingfisher Plc., that’s trickled out over the last few days, continues to win applause, lifting the stock as much as 5% more on Tuesday.

Albeit, tardy, Europe’s biggest DIY retailer embarking on a top-to-bottom refurb is exactly what was needed to offset full-year pre-tax profit sliding 7.5% to £675m.

What’s more remarkable is how long it’s taken the firm to decide on what probably amounts to its most significant reorganisation for a decade.

 

The issues the B&Q owner is beginning to address have been bubbling under at least since 2013, when Kingfisher bought 135 stores in Western Europe from Germany-based Hornbach, taking its total store count early in 2013 to 1,137 in 17 countries, 81% outside the UK and 15.75% outside Western Europe.

KGF’s acquisitive thirst of the last couple of years left it with a financial profile incongruously on a par with Home Depot.

HD quick ratio: 0.4, KGF: 0.5; HD current ratio: 1.4, KGF: 1.2.

But of course, HD’s equity value is about 12 times the size of KGF’s

Something had to give and finally, and fortunately voluntarily, it has.

  • About 60 underperforming B&Q stores in Britain, circa 15% store space, to close.
  • A few loss-making European stores will also close
  • Unified garden and bathroom businesses to be launched
  • Starting a ‘Revitalisation programme’ for big stores across Europe
  • B&Q UK CEO Kevin Byrne to depart on 15th May
  • Plans to buy even deeper into France, by paying £200m for Mr Bricolage, dumped.

 

It’s worth noting there is already an unexpected benefit of what we can call Kingfisher’s new financial discipline, which may have been in effect for months—net cash has risen to £329m.

That’s a rise of £100m on the year, 38% of that apparently booked since Q3.

Any implied discount to Kingfisher’s 42 times price-to-free cash flow at last count would be welcome, given the, again, questionable premium compared to Home Depot’s 36 times.

But medium-term challenges are considerable—underscored by £34m-worth of currency impact (mostly €) and £22m “country development” charges in the full-year outcome.

Expect further items like these in the year ahead, although no doubt, this week’s news is welcome.

For now, we have fair reason to regard the stock as demonstrably supported at current levels, momentum as good.

On that basis there could be upside for the rest of the week at least, equating to a further 2.5% or slightly more.

 

KINGFISHER DAILY POST FY 31ST MARCH 2015

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.