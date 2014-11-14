Keystone XL and lower oil careful what you wish for

Oil traders are watching today’s vote at the US House of Representatives on the long-awaited bill approving the Keystone XL oil pipeline, transporting crude oil […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2014 11:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Oil traders are watching today’s vote at the US House of Representatives on the long-awaited bill approving the Keystone XL oil pipeline, transporting crude oil from western Canada to the US Gulf Coast.

The chorus in favour of alternative energy sources has grown loud, to the extent that the resulting decline in energy prices is hurting producers and exporting nations. Loonie traders have seen the currency fall 7% as oil lost a third of its value.

This month’s mid-term elections sweep by the Republican Party of both the House and Senate boosted hopes for big oil that the long-delayed pipeline could finally win approval from US lawmakers. The US Senate is expected to hold its own vote on the Keystone XL in December.

One month ago, it was widely perceived that the pro-business, pro-oil Republicans will successfully pass the bill in both chambers of Congress, forcing President Barack Obama to accept it. The environmentally-friendly Obama administration has stalled making a decision on authorising the pipeline since 2008, when TransCanada, the pipeline owner first submitted its request for a permit.

Keystone XL: not so fast

Yet, if the Democrat-controlled Senate (until year-end) does vote on the bill in December, the Republican supporters of the pipeline will hope for sufficient Democrat votes to obtain overall majority. A small majority (less than two-thirds) at the Senate may still be vulnerable to a Presidential veto, while a majority of greater than two-thirds is unlikely.

Keystone XL would carry bitumen oil from the oil sands of Alberta to Nebraska juncture, where it will connect with other pipelines in the Midwest of the US and Gulf of Mexico. But the risk of pipeline shortages between Alberta and the US has further escalated amid the 30% plunge in oil prices, which makes it difficult to cover the escalating costs of new pipelines, particularly development of oil sands projects.

The International Energy Agency warned yesterday that a prolonged decline in oil prices could hit investment in new supplies, reinforcing the world’s dependence on MidEast oil.

Lower oil prices – careful what you wish for

The fall in oil and gasoline prices is undoubtedly helpful for consumers while the shale boom single-handedly revived US ‘manufacturing’ as well as stabilised the US trade balance. But if prices drop and remain below $75, the costly shale drilling projects may not survive.

Up North, Canadian oil may applaud Keystone XL’s passage, but if the benchmark Western Canada Select oil trading remains below $60.00/barrel (it is down 30% in four months), eroding exports receipts will continue to hit the loonie – as seen in the chart below.

Where’s my surplus?

A year ago, most currency analysts were busy lauding the positive impact that Keystone XL would have on the Canadian dollar once the project was approved. Indeed, Canadian crude exported to the US, Europe and even Asia would be a boost for Canada’s exports but only if the oil price is right.

Canada’s declining budget surplus announced yesterday may also cap offset any knee-jerk reaction in the CAD resulting from this week’s US Congress vote. Loonie traders are grappling with Ottawa’s projection of next year’s federal budget surplus, at $1.9 billion –40% less than had been expected.

And, when we compare the $1.9bn to the $6.4bn surplus that was projected in February, CAD bulls may say it’s because of the Conservative government’s recently announced family-friendly tax and benefit initiatives, which will consume an estimated $27bn from public coffers between 2014-15 and 2019-20.

The combination of cheaper oil and easy fiscal policy may be good news on the first page of the papers, but CAD traders betting on a neutral Bank of Canada and fiscal rectitude will disappointed when trading it against the USD.

Canada oil select vs CAD Nov 14

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.