JPY Weakness dominates the FX space

The FX markets traded in tight ranges in Asia with the initial thoughts that risk sentiment is under pressure with political uncertainty in Japan and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 16, 2012 8:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets traded in tight ranges in Asia with the initial thoughts that risk sentiment is under pressure with political uncertainty in Japan and tension in the middle east adding to recent worrying themes of the US fiscal cliff and the eurozone crisis.

Asian equities continued on from lower US indices with the Japanese government cutting its view of the economy for the fourth month in a row making the downgrade the long sequence in pessimism since the financial crisis in 2008-2009.

The latest theory in the Japanese political situation seems to show that the opposition Liberal Democratic Party are continuing to out-poll the ruling Democratic party for a landslide victory allowing Shinzo Abe to become Prime Minister for a second time although I have to say it’s a tough place to be a PM with seven new leaders in the past five years.

Today is relatively quiet in terms of data but we do get European current account/trade balance and US industrial production data with President Obama scheduled to meet the top leaders of congress for the first formal fiscal cliff negotiations.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2720-1.2660-1.2575 | Resistance 1.2820-1.2875-1.2950


USD/JPY

Supports 80.80-80.30-79.80 | Resistance 81.50-82.00-83.80


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5820-1.5730-1.5610 | Resistance 1.5900-1.5960-1.6000

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.