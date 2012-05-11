JP Morgan admission of losses dampens Asian markets

  Asian stocks were mostly lower today following JP Morgan’s after hours shock admission over trading losses. The MSCI Asia Pacific index was 0.7% lower […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2012 8:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
 

Asian stocks were mostly lower today following JP Morgan’s after hours shock admission over trading losses.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index was 0.7% lower in early afternoon Tokyo trading. The Australian market was down slightly with about an hour left to trading.

The Australian dollar continues to trade slightly above parity, last at 1.0066 against the US dollar. The Euro was flat at 1.2924 while the dollar yen traded at 79.84.

Copper looks solid given the current market sentiment, last at US$3.67/lb while gold continues to languish, last at US$1586/oz.

In regional economic news, Chinese inflation came in below the government’s target for a third straight month but was broadly in line with market expectations. CPI firmed 3.4% after a 3.6 percent gain in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said today.

China’s one-year interest-rate swap was set for the biggest weekly decline in five months, falling 17 basis points this week to 3.19% in early morning Shanghai trading.

In regional corporate news, Toyota said it reported the most cars and trucks globally in the first three months of this year, thanks to lost production from natural disasters last year. Sales of Toyota, Lexus, Scion, Hino and Daihatsu models grew 18% to 2.49 million in the quarter, the company said in a U.S. regulatory filing.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.