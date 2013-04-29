The Nikkei has been performing well of late and this could be due to the fact investors in Japan are focusing on the index.

According to William O’Donnell, strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, Japanese investors are focused on the Nikkei and the property market.

Speaking to the Financial Times, he explained he noticed this trend on a week he recently spent visiting investors in Japan.

The Nikkei has rose by 12 per cent in the last month alone as a result of the focus on the index from investors all over Japan.

Measures recently announced by the Bank of Japan are also expected to result in investors being more confident about the country's financial future.

The Nikkei was able to rise on Friday morning (April 26th) despite the fact Canon's share price had fallen by five per cent and video games console manufacturer Nintendo had also lost value. The Nikkei added 0.2 per cent to 13,869.92 at the midday break.

