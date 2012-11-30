Japan approves stimulus sending Nikkei 225 higher

The Japanese government’s decision to give more stimulus the green light has boosted Tokyo’s main stock benchmark.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 30, 2012 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei 225 closed the day's trading on a high today (November 30th) after the Japanese government gave a second round of stimulus the green light in a bid to drive growth.

An 880 billion yen (£6.7 billion) package was signed off by policymakers as the health of the world's third-largest economy becomes the main issue on the table in the run-up to the nation's general election.

There are fears for Japan as the country's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2012 compared with the previous three-month period – which is the equivalent to an annualised drop in GDP of 3.5 per cent.

This second stimulus package has been approved in order to boost employment and encourage small businesses to expand, according to the cabinet, but some economists are unconvinced 880 billion yen will be enough to improve matters.

At the end of trading in Tokyo today, the Nikkei 225 rose by 0.4 per cent – or 45.1 points – to an index value of 9446 points.

Find out about the Japanese stock exchange and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.