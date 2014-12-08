Japan 8217 s recession worse than thought

Japan’s third quarter recession was deeper than what was initially estimated.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 8, 2014 4:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The contraction in Japan's economy during the third quarter of 2014 was deeper than what was estimated, according to revised figures released today (December 8th). The country's economy shrank an annualised 1.9 per cent between July and September, instead of  a previous estimation of 1.6 per cent. It also shrank 0.5 per cent on a quarterly basis, compared with an initial estimate of 0.4 per cent, data revealed.

Analysts blamed a surprise decline in business investment, a big fall in business spending and a sales tax increase from five to eight per cent in April for the economy's plunge into a deeper recession.

The weak data had led Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to call a snap election last month with a view to delaying an increase in the sales tax to ten per cent, scheduled for 2015. Media polls predict a landslide victory for his coalition.

Since the release of the revised figures, critics have been vocal about the failure of "Abenomics", which combines aggressive monetary expansion, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms designed to revive the economy and end years of stagnation.

"The bankruptcy of ‘Abenomics’ is clear to everyone’s eyes," said Tetsuro Fukuyama, policy chief of the main opposition Democratic party of Japan, in a statement after the GDP release. "Abenomics has brought about excessive yen weakening and bad inflation, hurt households and stalled consumption."

After the first report that Japan entered recession in Q3, Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating of Japan’s bonds by one level to A1.

According to Reuters, many economists expect Japan to resume moderate growth this quarter on signs corporate and household spending are recovering from the tax hike.

Asian shares were mostly lower today after the release of the worse-than-expected data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1 per cent.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.