Japan 8217 s economic growth slows

Economic growth in Japan has slowed during the third quarter of 2013.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2013 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan's economic growth rate fell to 0.5 per cent in the third quarter, down from 0.9 per cent in the previous three months.

Between July and September, the country's gross domestic product fell to an annualised rate of 1.9 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

Consumer spending tightened despite aggressive strategies from the government to end two decades of stagnating growth.

Prime minister Shinzo Abe's economic strategy, referred to as 'Abenomics', included boosting monetary stimulus, weakening the yen, and reforming public works to make Japan more competitive, encourage corporate investment and increase personal incomes. However, these long term goals have yet to take effect.

Part of the reason for the slower growth rate is due to a decline in net exports. Due to higher energy import costs affecting the balance of trade, exports to Asia have slowed.

Consumer spending is expected to increase moderately. The government intends to encourage corporate profits which, in turn, could result in a boost in salaries.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.