ISM amp ADP Warning for March NFP

It was a day filled of disappointments in US economic data; ranging from private sector jobs to manufacturing and construction.  Most ominously, the fact that […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 1, 2015 6:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It was a day filled of disappointments in US economic data; ranging from private sector jobs to manufacturing and construction.  Most ominously, the fact that March is the worst month for NFP disappointments seems in line with the rest of the month’s data. No, we’re not predicting NFP weakness as a result of today’s data. Instead, the historicity of March NFPs is sufficiently worrying. Friday’s reaction in FX and equities will be volatile to the say the least, particularly with Europe out for the Easter Holiday

Manufacturing ISM: Broad-based weakness

Today’s release of the March manufacturing ISM fell to 51.5 from February’s 52.9 posting its lowest level since May 2013.  The Employment index fell to 50 from 51.4, also hitting its lowest since May 2013.  The New Orders Index fell to 51.8 from 52.5 and the Production Index edged up to 53.8 from 53.7. The  export order index slumped to 47.5 from 48.5, registering its 3rd consecutive month below the 50 level, reaching the lowest since November 2012. The combination of a soaring US dollar and weakening growth in Europe and Asia are the main culprits. Earlier in the day, the March ADP report showed a slowdown to 189K, the first sub-200K reading since January 2014. It was also the biggest miss (less than expectations) since April 2013.

Economists at the ISM cited residual effects of the harsh winter as factors impacting orders and employment, while strikes at West Coast ports continue to be mentioned despite their conclusion last month.

Beware of March NFPs

The table below shows the consistency of misses (actual figure below consensus forecasts) in March NFPs over the last three years. In fact, NFP figures for the month of March have come in below forecasts in 6 out of the last 7 March reports with an average miss of -42k. Since 1997, March NFPs have come in below expectations at 2/3 of the time for an average miss of -81k. With this week’s NFP release expected at 250K from 290K, any disappointment alongside historical proportions would mean a figure below 200K, which would be the first since February 2014.

If that is the case, especially alongside weak average hourly earnings, then renewed USD weakness will ensue against JPY as plunging oil prices and a falling yen from the past three years combine to reduce Japan’s importing costs and further improve export competitiveness to the benefit of the currency. And with the breakout emerging in net JPY shorts vs USD, a return to 115 in USDJPY appears more viable than a return to 122.

Jobs surprise 2

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.