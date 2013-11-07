Interest rates held by Bank of England

The Bank of England has held interest rates yet again.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2013 3:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The base rate of interest for the UK has been held for another month by the Bank of England.

Following its monthly meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, the bank announced interest rates are to remain at a record low of 0.5 per cent.

With the new governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney having previously revealed rates will remain as they are until unemployment drops below seven per cent, the news came as no surprise.

This was in contrast to the shock announcement from the European Central Bank that it is cutting its own base rate to 0.25 per cent from 0.5 per cent – a new record low.

David Kern, chief economist at the British Chambers of Commerce, described the decision to hold both interest rates and quantitative easing as "correct".

He said: "However, as the pace of economic growth strengthens, it is becoming clear that the first rise in official interest rates is likely to occur well before the committee's 2016 prediction, due to the earlier than anticipated fall in unemployment."

Interest rates in the UK have been held by the Bank at 0.5 per cent since March 2010.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.