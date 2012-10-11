Initial read into the Australian jobs numbers and impact on central bank action

Market expectations were for the unemployment rate to come in around 5.2-5.3% – so a rate of decline in jobs was always expected. The market […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2012 4:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Market expectations were for the unemployment rate to come in around 5.2-5.3% – so a rate of decline in jobs was always expected. The market has experienced jobs numbers to be surprising on the upside – as in the rate of unemployment not rising as much as some had feared earlier this year. Our focus here is on the actual composition of the numbers.

Today’s numbers show two important developments:

* The rate of unemployment has risen above the market estimates to 5.4% not due to  the poor rate of new job additions, but because the participation rate has risen faster than expected. Some 14,500 new jobs were added, which is a positive. The participation rate moves around a fair bit, but the fact that new job additions blew the market away (expectations were 3,750) will give the RBA some comfort that its recent rate cuts have been working.

* On a geographical basis, Queensland continues to disappoint, the rate of unemployment is back above 6% and now at 6.3%. This confirms recent anecdotal evidence from public sector job cuts. More importantly, Western Australia’s unemployment rate remains low at 4.0% in line with the prior month, which suggests job cuts in resource projects are either minimal or yet to take their full impact on the market. Our eyes remain closely fixed on Western Australia over the next few months. Unemployment fell from 5.6% in September 2009 to 3.5% in June for this state.

The Bottom Line

The headline unemployment rate is worse than expected but not due to poor jobs growth. The RBA can probably ‘buy’ a little more time to see the impact of its recent cuts and a recovery in commodity prices, like iron ore, before it is forced to move again. We maintain our view that February is more likely than November to see another 25 basis point cut and that seems to be resonating with currency traders with the A$ up around 40 pips following the jobs release, last at US$1.0254. A hold above this level could see US$1.0347 tested over the next few sessions.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.