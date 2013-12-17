Inga Beale becomes Lloyd 8217 s of London chief executive

Lloyd’s of London has confirmed it has a new chief executive.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 17, 2013 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Lloyd's of London has confirmed Inga Beale has been named its new chief executive, which is the first time a female has ever held the position at the insurance company.

Ms Beale will take over the position from Richard Ward in January after the current chief executive announced he was stepping down from the role after eight years in charge.

She has three decades of international insurance and reinsurance experience and has most recently been group chief executive of Canopius, while she previously spent four years with Zurich Insurance in roles such as global chief underwriting officer.

Lloyd's of London chairman John Nelson stated that he is "absolutely delighted" to be able to confirm the appointment of Ms Beale as the replacement for Mr Ward.

He said: "She has 30 years' experience in the insurance industry. Her CEO experience, underwriting background, international experience and operational skills, together with her knowledge of the Lloyd's market, make Inga the ideal Chief Executive for Lloyd's. I very much look forward to working with her."

Future of Lloyd's

Ms Beale added that she is looking forward to both the opportunities and challenges she will face in the new role, explaining she believes Lloyd's has a unique market that has an "extraordinary opportunity to increase its footprint and to cement its position as the global hub for specialist insurance and reinsurance".

She said: "I'm looking forward to working with the Lloyd's team and the wider market to deliver a strategy for profitable and sustainable growth alongside Lloyd's robust market oversight."

The news of Ms Beale's appointment as the new chief executive of Lloyd's of London comes after the company won Best International Campaign for its Underinsurance Report at the 2013 CorpComms Award and also Best Use of Video and Designer of the Year categories at an awards ceremony held by the Content Marketing Association.

The prizes are in addition to Lloyd's having scooped Twitter Profile of the Year at the European Digital Communication Awards in Berlin and a Lord Mayor's Dragon award for Lloyd's Community Programme in October.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.