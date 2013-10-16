Indonesian investors buy Inter Milan stake

Indonesian investors have taken over Italian football club Inter Milan after a consortium agreed to purchase a majority stake in the team.

A group of three businessmen led by media tycoon Erick Thohir have bought 70 per cent of the club, which is fourth in the Serie A league table after seven matches.

Although the amount of money involved in the deal was not confirmed by either party, various media reports estimated it to be between 250 million and 300 million euros (£210 million to £250 million).

Massimo Moratti, the president of the club, stated that the team's history will be "enriched" as a result of the new deal. In a statement posted on the Inter Milan official website, he said: "The new partners' enthusiasm and pragmatism are certainly a guarantee for the future."

As well as Mr Thohir, Rosan Roeslani and Handy Soetedjo have contributed to the deal.

Inter Milan is one of the most famous football clubs in the world and it has won the European Cup on three occasions, most recently in 2010 under the leadership of Jose Mourinho.

