Inditex reveals fall in net income

Zara’s parent firm Inditex saw its net income fall in Q1 2014.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2014 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of fashion company Inditex is up today (June 11th) despite the company announcing a fall in its net income in its new financial results.

Data for the first quarter of the firm's fiscal year, from February to April, show its net income amounted to €406 million (242 million), which is down on the figure of €438 million it recorded in the first quarter of 2013.

Inditex hailed success stories such as creating 8,000 jobs in the last 12 months, while new stores were opened in 26 different markets during the three-month period.

Store sales in local currencies were revealed to have increased by 11 per cent between February 1st and June 8th, while the firm also announced a 5-for-1 stock split is set to be proposed by the company's board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The results showed that the company, which is the parent firm of clothing retailer Zara, reported sales affected by currency impact reached €3.7 billion, which was up four per cent year-on-year.

Ecommerce growth

Zara will launch its ecommerce platform in South Korea and Mexico in September, joining the 25 countries in which the group already sells products online. The firm said: "In parallel, Zara will widen its offer in China through the launch of an online store in the Tmall ecommerce platform in the 2014 autumn/winter season."

The company's AGM is now set to be held on July 15th and this will give shareholders in the business the chance to ask questions about what the future holds for the retail company.

Inditex now runs 6,393 stores across the group's 88 operating markets, with the opening of new shops in locations such as Seattle (US), Sydney (Australia) and Rome (Italy) picked out as highlights of the last 12 months.

Following the release of the results, the share price of Inditex rose strongly today. By 14:37 BST, stocks in the company were 1.77 per cent up compared to the start of the day.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.