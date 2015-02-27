IAG reports jump in profits

IAG has announced a pre-tax profit of €828 million (£601 million) for 2014.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 27, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

International Airlines Group (IAG) has announced a huge jump in profits.

The owner of British Airways (BA) revealed that its pre-tax profits for 2014 had risen to €828 million (£601 million) with operating doubling to over €1 billion. Following the announcement, IAG has confirmed that it has raised its outlook for the year by 20 per cent. The company said that it had been boosted by lower fuel prices in the fourth quarter and more efficient aircraft.

Alongside BA, IAG also owns Spanish airlines Iberia and Vueling and the company was quick to highlight the strong performance of these subsidiaries. Chief executive Willie Walsh described the recovery and turnaround of Iberia as "remarkable, both financially and operationally" and that he was "very proud of its achievement especially its strong cost discipline".

Mr Walsh explained that IAG's three airlines are facing increased competition both domestically and internationally. This is down to the rise in the amount of low-cost carriers coming into the market.

Commenting on its performance, IAG stated: "Iberia made an operating profit of €50m compared to an operating loss of €166m last year.

"The airline's turnaround had been remarkable, both financially and operationally, and we're very proud of its achievement especially its strong cost discipline. In 2013 we said our intention was for Iberia to break-even in 2014 and it has fulfilled that promise."

Aer Lingus offer

IAG has been looking to purchase Irish airline Aer Lingus with a series of bids in the past month. The BA owner lodged a bid of €1.36 billion in late January which is being considered by the carrier. IAG needs to gain the approval of both the Irish government and Ryanair which hold a 25.1 per cent and 29.8 per cent stake respectively.

The takeover surrounds gaining more slots at Heathrow Airport. Aer Lingus currently has 23 pairs of take-off and landing slots at the airport, only Lufthansa, BA and Virgin Atlantic boast more.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.