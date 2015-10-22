Hyundai posts lowest earnings since 2010

The carmaker’s net income down 1.2 trillion won in Q3.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hyundai Motor today (October 22nd) posted its lowest quarterly earnings since 2010, missing analysts' estimates.

The South Korean carmaker said its net income was 1.2 trillion won (£682 million) for the July-September quarter, down 25 per cent on the same quarter last year. It was expected to post 1.5 trillion won in quarterly profit.

Hyundai has suffered from weakening sales in China due to the slowdown in its economy. It was also hampered by its lack of SUV models, misreading consumer demand, according to AP.

The company's China sales tumbled 30 per cent in July compared with the same month last year and lost another 16 per cent in August.

However, sluggish sales in China began to improve with last month's launch of the revamped Tucson, Hyundai’s flagship midsize SUV.

Improving China sales

Hyundai finance chief Lee Won-hee told the Wall Street Journal the company's China sales will continue to improve in the fourth quarter, helped by a tax cut on auto purchases.

He added the company's weak quarterly performance was also due to one-off charges related to last month’s recall in the US of nearly half a million Sonata sedans for faulty engine parts.

The carmaker has been struggling in recent years, with a net profit down by 15 per cent during 2014, falling to 7.65 trillion won. 

Hyundai bosses placed the blame on international competition and shifts in currency for the company's faltering performance. 

It has been hit by economic turmoil in Russia, where they currently rank as the second highest carmaker. A weak Japanese yen has also meant that cars in the US have now been made cheaper.

While Hyundai has been underperforming on a global scale, its UK arm hit record volumes during 2014. The company announced 82,159 registrations in 2014, signifying a record year and trebling its total from 2008. 

The i10 continued to be a hugely popular car with British consumers with sales of the model passing through the 25,000 mark.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.