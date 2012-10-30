Hurricane Sandy to keep New York Stock Exchange closed

Hurricane Sandy is set to keep the New York Stock Exchange shut until tomorrow at the earliest.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2012 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hurricane Sandy is set to keep the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) dark for a second day today (October 30th) as the storm brings 90mph winds to the eastern seaboard of the US.

Stock trading was cancelled yesterday, with Wall Street staying shut until tomorrow morning at the earliest – which is the first time the NYSE has been closed for more than one day in a row since blizzards in March 1888 brought 21 inches of snow to Manhattan.

The most recent incident that brought trading to a halt in New York was the September 11th terrorist attack in 2001.

NYSE chief operating officer Larry Leibowitz said on Sunday: "Everybody wants to get the markets open. We take the decision [to close them] seriously. People expect the markets will be resilient and able to operate."

At close of play on Friday, the Dow Jones and its neighbour the Nasdaq were stable, with the former ending the week on 13107.2 points and the latter finishing on 2987.9 points.

Learn all about CFD trading strategies and the Dow Jones at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.