Hurricane Sandy to keep New York Stock Exchange closed

Hurricane Sandy is set to keep the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) dark for a second day today (October 30th) as the storm brings 90mph winds to the eastern seaboard of the US.

Stock trading was cancelled yesterday, with Wall Street staying shut until tomorrow morning at the earliest – which is the first time the NYSE has been closed for more than one day in a row since blizzards in March 1888 brought 21 inches of snow to Manhattan.

The most recent incident that brought trading to a halt in New York was the September 11th terrorist attack in 2001.

NYSE chief operating officer Larry Leibowitz said on Sunday: "Everybody wants to get the markets open. We take the decision [to close them] seriously. People expect the markets will be resilient and able to operate."

At close of play on Friday, the Dow Jones and its neighbour the Nasdaq were stable, with the former ending the week on 13107.2 points and the latter finishing on 2987.9 points.

Learn all about CFD trading strategies and the Dow Jones at City Index.