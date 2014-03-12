Huge profits rise for Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific has posted a 200 per cent increase in its profits.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 12, 2014 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific fell today (March 12th) despite the firm announcing a massive rise in profits in its latest financial results.

It was revealed by the company that it made $2.6 billion Hong Kong dollars (£201 million) in 2013, which was more than 200 per cent up on its results for the previous year.

But as this was still some way below the expectations of analysts, the share price of the company still fell slightly during the course of today's trading sessions in the Far East.

"The operating environment remained challenging throughout 2013, for [Cathay Pacific] and the aviation industry as a whole. It was therefore encouraging to see an improvement in our overall performance," said chairman Christopher Pratt in a statement.

Passenger rise

Among the reasons for the gigantic spike in the airline's profits in the last 12 months was a rise in the number of passengers it carried. It was noted in a statement that 2013 saw the company carry 29.9 million people in 2013, which was more than three per cent up on the figures for 2012.

However, one of the sections of the business to be holding back growth is its cargo business, which continues to be weak after a slowdown in 2011. Cathay Pacific still remains one of the world's largest cargo carriers, but this industry was hit harder than most by the global financial crash and the recessions this caused all over the world.

"Despite current adverse market conditions, we remain confident in Hong Kong's future as an air cargo centre," Cathay said in its earnings report.

Investors will now be eagerly awaiting to see if the company's new chief executive, Ivan Chu, is is set to take over the role in the coming weeks, will oversee a further upturn in the airline's profits in the coming months and years.

Stocks in Cathay Pacific slipped 2.41 per cent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.