HSBC share slide little to do with Brexit warning

HSBC is ‘the biggest bank in Europe’, but perhaps the least exposed to recent peculiarly European capital concerns. Yet it has still seen double-digit percentages […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 22, 2016 11:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

HSBC is ‘the biggest bank in Europe’, but perhaps the least exposed to recent peculiarly European capital concerns.

Yet it has still seen double-digit percentages lopped off its shares this year.

Final earnings out on Monday demonstrate why.

The Asia-focused, corporate-leaning lender, which has been forced to fend off regulatory troubles closer to the region it has (re)chosen to call home, booked another stagnant set of results for the year ending 31st December 2015.

  • Pre-tax profit $18.87bn vs. $18.7bn, below average estimate of $21.8bn
  • Adjusted revenues up 1% at $57.76bn
  • Return on Equity at 7.2% vs. 7.3% in 2014
  • Core Equity Tier 1 capital Ratio of 11.9% vs. 11.1% in 2014
  • Loan impairments up 17% to $3.72bn – “across a number of countries”
  • Adjusted operating expenses up 5% to $36.18bn – including “investment in regulatory programmes and compliance”

 

 

8% may not be good fortune

The main weight on the bottom line was an unexpected $858m Q4 loss due to impairment charges on derivatives, legal costs and the bank’s wholesale retreat from Brazil.

Revamp costs on the way to cost savings (the bank hopes to trim up to $5bn) were also in the frame.

The main theme was, in short, rather too reminiscent of the same one which has been playing on global banks for the last decade: high regulation/low growth, raising concerns among investors about just what circumstances would be enough to facilitate reasonable banking returns.

Added to HSBC’s barely filtered exposure to China and other EM regions, there appears to be ample scope for continued uncertainty.

Dividends were among the better points—the total ticked 1 cent higher to $0.51.

But there was concern here too.

Investors noted that at 8%, the yield was creeping higher vs. market average and might be flashing a classic signal of a forthcoming cut.

 

 

Of Princelings and Kingdoms

The bank also guided its investors towards a couple of other issues they might like to worry about.

It said it was ensnared in one of the near-innumerable regulatory investigations that are most certainly non-legacy.

This one was an SEC probe into recruitment practices ‘in Asia’ (though so far that usually means China).

It’s the “Princelings” phenomena, in which it’s alleged the offspring of powerful families are hired for mutual benefit.

JPMorgan was among the first to be slammed for this in 2013.

It remains under investigation and faces multi-million dollar penalties.

HSBC offered no timeline for resolution in its case, but warned the impact “could be significant”.

It also joined the Brexit Bandwagon.

“A disorderly (EU) exit could force changes to HSBC’s operating model, affect our ability to access the European Central Bank and high-value euro payments, and affect our transaction volumes due to possible disruption to global trade flows”.

Actual or feared Brexit should probably be the least of its investors’ worries in our view.

It is unlikely that quantification of the impact of the UK’s departure from the EU has been completed by most large businesses, even if guesstimates end up in the right ballpark.

 

 

No, HSBC shares were down 19% for the year to date at online time due to the impact of its global regions and global clients, which in turn tend to have exposure to oil and commodities and emerging markets.

From a technical basis, HSBC stock has displayed similar patterns to assets in the above categories for at least 18 months.

Chiefly it has clung to a long-term downtrend.

HSBA’s most recent failure to break the pattern got as far as 544p.

Fibonacci intervals in extension from the commencement of that leg show the share’s most recent reversal was at a 61.8% marker equating to 458.8p.

Weak momentum (sub-chart) tends to confirm the outlook for continued weakness, though investor unease with current prices which trade below intrinsic value (close to ‘credit-crunch’ lows) suggests a game of squash for the near term.

The ceiling mentioned above won’t break very easily.

 

DAILY CHART

HSBC DAILY POST FY 22ND FEBRUARY 2016

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.