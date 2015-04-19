How to trade UK Gilts on election day
Whilst UK Gilts is not the most popular market, Ashraf Laidi believes prices could fall and yields could rise should the uncertainty over who will win the 2015 general election grip the markets just like it did in 2010. Find out Ashraf’s strategy for trading UK long gilts on election day in the video below.