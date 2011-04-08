Hong Kong and Japanese shares close up for the weekend

Asian Markets were stronger today with the Nikkei and Hang Seng Indices rising 2.1% and 0.5% respectively. Japanese stocks gained, reversing earlier declines, on growing […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 8, 2011 5:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Markets were stronger today with the Nikkei and Hang Seng Indices rising 2.1% and 0.5% respectively. Japanese stocks gained, reversing earlier declines, on growing speculation damage from yesterday’s 7.1 magnitude aftershock was limited and as the Yen weakened against the US dollar.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial group, Japan’s largest listed lender gained 1.8%. Fast retailing Co jumped 6.6% after boosting its earnings forecast. 

In Hong Kong, stocks pushed the Hang Seng Index to its third weekly gain as China Unicom and HSBC advanced after analysts forecast earnings growth. China Unicom, the nation’s second largest mobile phone company jumped 6.7% after UBS AG raised its share price estimate, while HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, gained 0.7% after Goldman Sachs group Inc recommended buying the stock on earnings prospects.

In Australia, the Australian dollar continued its strong run, touching the 1.0533 level and seems to enjoy support at the mark. Along with the Euro and the GBP, the Aussie is still very much in traders’ favour against the weakening US dollar.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.